The charity says the centre has been created to provide a calm, supportive environment for people living with cancer, as well as their families and loved ones, complementing the clinical care provided at Noble’s Hospital.
Members of the public are invited to visit the centre on Wednesday, December 17, between 10am and 4pm, to look around the facilities and learn more about the services it is designed to offer.
The open day also gives supporters and donors the opportunity to see how their contributions have helped bring the project to life.
Here Karen Wagstaffe, Centre Manager for Mannin Cancer Help Centre explains the aims behind the new centre in her own words...
This is a facility which is so much needed on our Island, due to open in January 2026 at a total cost of £2.4m purely from donations from very generous Trusts, fundraising events, kind local companies and the general public supporting us. We feel incredibly lucky as we have very loyal supporters, who without their support none of this would have been possible – Thank you !
The overall aim and objective of our Centre is to make a positive impact on the lives of people affected by cancer, providing a supportive environment that promotes emotional well-being, practical support, and connection with others who are going through a similar experience.
Research shows that Maggie Centres (such as ours) can significantly improve patient outcomes, reduce anxiety and depression, and improve overall well-being, we hope we can help achieve this for as many people as possible.
It is envisaged that our Centre will offer free practical, emotional, and social support to people diagnosed with cancer and their loved ones. It will be a unique environment where individuals can receive holistic care, which is intended to compliment the clinical care provided by the hospital.
The Centre will be staffed only by people who have experienced Cancer who also have counselling experience. The psycho-oncology will be run by qualified Counsellors.
External stakeholders taking up post within our Centre are MacMillan who have a wealth of experience with a wide range of information. Quiet rooms have been added to the Centre so people can get the privacy they need.
Mannin Cancer Help will be the “hub of help” where the patient or their families can come and ask questions have a coffee or just sit and take a moment whilst their partner is having their treatment (all too often loved ones are forgotten about).
There is a quiet seating area, a small library, a fully functional kitchen, where we will have the oncology dietician offering guidance on diet on certain days of the week.
Embrace Wigs will also have a part time presence in the Centre as will Eastern Wellbeing Partnership.
Minds Matter will be offering Psycho-oncology appointments for patients, by appointment initially 4 days a week.
Cancer Support Meeting with Clatterbridge Private patients.
Patient transfers will also be in the Centre on 2 half days a week to help cancer patients with travel.
There are plans for Chase Wealth to also offer support with travel insurance and other services.
Every area of the Centre looks out to a private garden which we know will be a tranquil area for those looking for peace and relaxation.
This is a first for the Isle of Man, the UK have Maggie Centre’s attached to big hospitals and they are integral to the emotional wellbeing of everyone who visits them. People make friends and return to visit long after they have finished treatment.
The Centre is here to offer a haven of peace and tranquillity. We are here to talk to you if you want to or if you would prefer to be left alone with your thoughts there are areas for you do just this. Julie Stokes, Chairman of Mannin Cancer Support Group would like to extend her thanks to Toombs Brothers (1994) Limited, Savage Chadwick & Cubbon & Bregazzi.