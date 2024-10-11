DEFA says it is in regular communication with the farming industry over routes to market for local produce - and is not aware of any surplus stock for which a route cannot be found.
Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber made the comment in a written reply to a Tynwald question from Douglas North MHK David Ashford.
He asked what engagement has taken place between Mrs Barber’s department and farmers in relation to ensuring adequate routes to market.
The Minister replied that there were regular communications with the farming industry including both the Manx National Farmers Union and individual farmers.
She said: ‘We are continually working with the local processors including the abattoir, Creamery and the Flour Mill to ensure that there is an effective local route to market for farmers in all sectors.
‘There are regular and ongoing conversations with retailers such as Robinsons, Co-op and Tesco.’
She said some of DEFA’s recent work, in partnership with the Department for Enterprise, has seen Tesco increase the number of lines of Manx produce available in their stores.
Mrs Barber added: ‘As part of the ongoing collaborative work between DEFA and DfE, a Meet the Producer event is being held allowing farmers/producers direct access to buyers from both on and off-island.
‘As well as support with routes to market on island, the department also helps support the export market and provided a grant to support the MNFU work investigating the ferry charges for remote islands.
‘We also recently represented the industry at the environment and infrastructure policy review committee voicing our concerns over the cost of transport for locally produced goods to enable greater export potential.
‘The department continues to always welcome engagement from across the sector.’ In a separate Tynwald question, Mr Ashford asked the Minister how her department monitors and records surplus stock produced by farmers for which a route to market cannot be found.
Mrs Barber replied that DEFA was not aware of any surplus stock produced by farmers for which a route to market could not be found.
She added: ‘Given that no formal reporting is undertaken, should an issue be reported, the department would work with the producer, in conjunction with DfE, to identify barriers and opportunities and seek to provide resolution.
‘This is an approach that has been followed in the past with success.’