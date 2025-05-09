Two islanders have recently taken part in a six-nation ploughing match held in Doncaster.
Francis Garnett-Ore and Dave Corrin both represented the Isle of Man and ploughed in the vintage hydraulic class with their Massey Ferguson tractors.
Francis finished in fifth place overall with a score of 385, while Dave finished eighth with a score of 361.
The ‘Thorne and Hatfield Charity Ploughing Match’ was held over two days in Boston Park Farm, Doncaster, and saw 120 ploughmen take part in various different classes.
A spokesperson involved in the event said: ‘The weather was first class, and it was very sunny and hot.
‘The ground was dry, hard and dusty on harvested maize ground with large stalks. The conditions were perfect.’
A ploughing match consists of competitors ploughing different parts of a designated field.
There are different matches for horse-drawn ploughs and tractor plowing, while marks are given to competitors for aspects such as straightness and how neat it is.
More than £2,500 was raised for charitable causes during the ploughing match in Doncaster, which also attracted a large number of spectators.
The location was used thanks to the permission of David Chappell, a well-known English champion ploughman.
Francis said: ‘I am good friends with David, and I got to stay at his house during the weekend. He invited me to take part, and I have done this event a few times now.
‘I didn’t do very well on the first day, and Dave actually got more points than me.
‘I taught him how to plough in the first place, so that was quite hard to take! However, I put things right the day after and did quite well in the end.
‘It was a great event and there was a lot of people there. It was nice to raise money for charity too.’