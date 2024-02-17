FC Isle of Man’s North West Counties League fixture with Bury has been postponed with the Great Manchester side so far unable to get to the island.
The pair were meant to meet in an eagerly anticipated clash at the Bowl this evening (Saturday), but the Shakers’ Loganair flight from Manchester was unable to land in the island earlier because of the foggy conditions.
It is hoped that Bury will be able to get over this evening on a rearranged flight and that the match can be played tomorrow (Sunday) if possible.
An FC Isle of Man statement said: Since our first game vs Guernsey FC at the Bowl in the summer of 2020 the Ravens have played 69 games here in the Isle of Man with teams flying to the island on the day of the game.
‘As a club and we are sure the island as a whole will feel the same, we are extremely disappointed that the flight that the Bury FC players were on this morning after circling for nearly an hour and attempting to land went back to Manchester due to Manannan’s Cloak (fog).
‘We would however like to thank Loganair for trying.
We have explored all options to get the game played today however that isn’t going to be possible.
‘We appreciate your patience and can assure you that we are doing our upmost to try and ensure that the game can be played tomorrow morning, if possible.
‘We are all working on this and will be in touch with a further update as soon as possible.’