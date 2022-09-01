Fine, dry and warm
Thursday 1st September 2022 6:24 am
Ramsey at 7.21am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Colin Gartshore at the Met Office:
Fine and dry again today, with long sunny spells and light or moderate easterly winds. Temperatures will reach a rather warm 19 or 20 Celsius.
Tonight will continue dry, with most of tomorrow staying dry and bright with sunny intervals. However, rain will develop late in the day or overnight into Saturday.
Outlook
Unsettled through the weekend with further spells of rain, heavy at times.
Sunrise: 6:26am Today Sunset: 8:10pm Today
