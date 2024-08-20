The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service were called out to a two-car collision on the Sloc Road in the south of the island this morning.
The road was closed between Ballikillowey and the junction with Ballakilpheric Road just after 10am following the incident near the picnic spot at ‘Tom the Dippers’.
One of the vehicles was electric, which required the fire service to stay in attendance at the scene for a prolonged period of time.
‘Thankfully, there was nobody trapped and all passengers were able to exit their vehicles without assistance.