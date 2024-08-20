The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service were called out to a two-car collision on the Sloc Road in the south of the island this morning.

The road was closed between Ballikillowey and the junction with Ballakilpheric Road just after 10am following the incident near the picnic spot at ‘Tom the Dippers’.

One of the vehicles was electric, which required the fire service to stay in attendance at the scene for a prolonged period of time.

Station officer David Cowley commented: ‘At approximately 10:15am today, crews from Rushen, Malew and the duty officer were dispatched by the Emergency Services Joint Control Room to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision in the south of the island.

‘Thankfully, there was nobody trapped and all passengers were able to exit their vehicles without assistance.

‘Due to the one of the vehicles being electric, crews remained in attendance to isolate the emergency cut off and monitor the temperature of the batteries until such time that the vehicle was recovered from scene.’