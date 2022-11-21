Fire service called after ‘gas’ smelt

Monday 21st November 2022
Firefighters were called out this morning to deal with a reported gas leak.

Crews based in Castletown went to Ballabridson Park, Ballasalla, just after 6am.

They discovered that the smell of ‘gas’ was actually a faulty oil-fired boiler.

They isolated it and were at the scene for about 25 minutes.

