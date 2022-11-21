Fire service called after ‘gas’ smelt
Monday 21st November 2022 7:57 am
Isle of Man Today (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Firefighters were called out this morning to deal with a reported gas leak.
Crews based in Castletown went to Ballabridson Park, Ballasalla, just after 6am.
They discovered that the smell of ‘gas’ was actually a faulty oil-fired boiler.
They isolated it and were at the scene for about 25 minutes.
