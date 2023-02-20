The fire service says that, over the weekend, crews from across the island attended a number of unwanted automatic fire alarms for reasons such as burnt toast, faulty detection and fire alarms that were not situated in the correct places within the property.
A fire service spokesman said: 'Each time a crew is dispatched to an unwanted fire alarm it not only costs the taxpayer money but it also ties up valuable assets and resources which may then not be available to respond to real incidents.
'Please ensure that fire alarm systems are tested and serviced in line with the requirements and that any fire precautions in your buildings are functioning correctly.
'Particular attention should be paid to ensuring that fire doors are not wedged open.'