Crowds gathered in Douglas this morning (Wednesday, May 14) as the island’s first Wetherspoon pub officially opened its doors.
The Conister Arms, located on Regent Street, now occupies the former 1886 Bar and Grill, which closed only days earlier.
The launch marks the budget pub chain’s debut on Manx soil, with many eager to sample its trademark low prices.
In one of her final duties as Mayor of Douglas, Natalie Byron-Teare cut the red ribbon before pouring the first pint behind the bar – handed to Steve Allen from Douglas, who described the moment as a ‘fantastic experience’.
‘It’s an exciting time for Douglas,’ said Mrs Byron-Teare, addressing those who had turned out early to mark the occasion.
‘It’s an absolute pleasure to be here on such a delightful morning to welcome Wetherspoon to our city centre.
‘This is a new enterprise investing in our local community so I’d like to thank James [manager] and the Wetherspoon team and formally welcome you inside The Conister Arms.’
Councillor Steven Crellin has been selected as mayor for the coming civic year and is expected to take office following this evening’s council meeting.
The Conister Arms will operate daily from 8am, closing at midnight Sunday to Thursday and staying open until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. Food is available until 11pm, and children accompanied by adults are welcome until 10pm.
The pub spans four floors with capacity for 725 customers, including an outdoor seating area, making it one of the island’s largest hospitality venues. It’s named after Conister Rock in Douglas Bay – home to the Tower of Refuge, built by RNLI founder and former Douglas resident Sir William Hillary.
Wetherspoon’s franchisee James Thompson, whose company Thompson Holdings owns the building, said the venture represents a £1.8 million investment and will create more than 120 new jobs. All former 1886 staff have been offered roles in the new structure.
Some concerns have been raised by local businesses over the chain’s pricing model, but Mr Thompson insisted the aim is to boost the city centre’s long-term vitality.