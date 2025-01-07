While the island’s snow storm may not have impacted the majority of the island, the Mountain Road has certainly had its fair share.
The Department of Infrastructure have shared these stunning images of the ongoing work to clear the route.
These images were taken before the latest snowfall last night (Monday, January 6).
It’s been confirmed today that the A18 Mountain Road, along with the Beinn-y-Phott Road and the Tholt-y-Will Road will remain closed until at least midday tomorrow (Wednesday, January 8).
Crews from the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) and Civil Defence have been working to clear the affected area.
Sunday’s snowfall was mostly cleared by Monday, but a fresh overnight shower has undone their hard work, forcing teams back to square one.
The department has three gritters and a tractor-mounted snow blower operating on the Mountain Road, with plans to move on to Beinn-y-Phott and Tholt-y-Will once conditions allow.