Large glass panels, along with other building and gardening waste have been dumped on a greenway, close to the Round Table Road.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has warned anyone committing fly-tipping offences can receive a heavy fine.
Posting on social media, DEFA said: ‘We are urging the public to stop illegal fly-tipping across the Island’s countryside, after a recent incident on the D60 green lane and adjacent land.
‘A large amount of glass mixed in with gardening and building materials was carelessly dumped a short distance away from the Round Table Road.
‘Fly tipping is not only illegal, it poses serious risks to the natural environment, including protected upland habitats and watercourses, wildlife and livestock, which may ingest or be injured by dumped materials, along with recreational users and their pets.’
Fly-tipping is the illegal deposit of any waste onto land that does not have a licence to accept it.
DEFA says this activity is a breach of both the Public Health Act 1990 and the Litter Act 1972, which carries penalties ranging from £2,500 to a maximum penalty of £5,000.
DEFA added: ‘We urge everyone who is disposing of waste, or arranging for waste to be removed from their premises, to check how and where their waste will be disposed of.
‘This helps prevent the illegal dumping of unwanted commercial and household materials.’
