In a statement it said: ‘It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our much-loved puffin, Cliff, who sadly died after a sudden illness. The animal care team at the Sanctuary, alongside the Rosevean veterinarian team, worked tirelessly to give Cliff the best care possible, but unfortunately we lost Cliff to a very sudden and short illness. We are currently awaiting post-mortem results to understand the cause of his illness.’