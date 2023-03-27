It has been reported this morning that the man who took out unauthorised loans for the Manx Electricity Authority and landed the government with a £120m debt wants to make an amazing comeback.
Mike Proffitt was the chief executive of the Manx Electricity Authority when he took out the unauthorised loan.
He always denied doing anything unlawful.
Now, as chairman of Manx National Resources, he has come up with a £200m turbine and hydro pumping scheme.
He has unveiled plans for a wind farm at Snuff the Wind, which he says would allow the Isle of Man to stop using electricity generated from fossil fuels altogether.
He told Manx Radio that the firm can help the island meet its climate change targets.