Emergency services were called out to Happy Valley, Onchan, tonight (Friday) following a series of incidents involving drunken youths.
Police said they had received multiple calls about anti-social behaviour on the beach.
Ambulance crews, Coastguard volunteers and police officers all attended the scene.
In a statement, police said: ‘The common theme of all of these incidents was youths drinking more than they can handle and acting inappropriately.
‘The strain on our island’s resources from just a couple of incidents on this beach is huge, largely due to the limited access.
‘If your child is out tonight, please check that you know where they are and consider picking them and taking them home.’
In an update at 10.15pm, police said they had received multiple calls about the youths.