Former Department of Infrastructure Minister and Rushen MHK Michelle Haywood has spoken out about the impact of online abuse on women and young people in Manx politics.
In a statement shared online, Dr Haywood said that in a small community such as the Isle of Man, comments posted on social media carry particular weight.
‘In our small island community, nothing we say online exists in a vacuum,’ she said.
‘The people posting abusive comments about politicians, especially women, aren’t strangers behind screens.
‘They’re people we recognise at the shops, on the bus, or at school events. When the abuse happens publicly, it sends a message far beyond the person being targeted.’
She warned that such behaviour discourages others from entering public life.
‘Women and young people see those comments and think, “If they can treat her like that, what would they do to me?”
‘That fear is real. It silences voices before they even have a chance to speak.’
Leader of the island’s Green Party, Lamara Craine, echoed her concerns, adding ‘it’s not the same in British politics; in Manx politics, it’s personal’.
Responding to support from former Ramsey Commissioner Lamara Craine, Dr Haywood added: ‘I had the opportunity to discuss with my political counterparts in UK, Scotland, Wales, NI and the Crown Dependencies recently. Bigger jurisdictions have a greater distance between the community and politicians which allows them some insulation from it.
‘In the Isle of Man, the distance between the public and politicians is short and the impact of abuse is therefore much greater. There have been times when I had considered whether it’s safe to go into a pub…’
Ms Craine said many women she approached about standing for election had declined because of the abuse they expected to face, calling it ‘an utter tragedy’.
Dr Haywood, who was sacked as DoI Minister earlier this year, has previously responded directly to online criticism.