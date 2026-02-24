Emergency services attended three separate incidents in Douglas, Sulby and Kirk Michael over a 12-hour period.
The first call came at 7.03pm on Monday (February 23), when crews were mobilised to a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Douglas.
One fire appliance and an emergency rescue vehicle were sent to the scene.
On arrival, firefighters found that all occupants had safely self-evacuated and there were no reports of serious injuries.
Crews remained in attendance for approximately 30 minutes to make the vehicles safe and ensure there was no further risk to the public.
Just over an hour later, at 8.14pm, Ramsey crews were called to reports of a large outside fire in the Sulby area. One fire appliance and a duty officer attended.
However, on arrival firefighters discovered a small garden fire measuring around two metres square.
The landowner had extinguished the blaze before crews reached the scene and no further action was required.
The third incident occurred the following morning.
At 7.56am on Tuesday (February 24), crews from Kirk Michael were dispatched to reports of a road traffic collision. One fire appliance and a duty officer attended.
The vehicle occupant had safely exited the vehicle prior to the arrival of emergency services.
Firefighters remained at the scene for around an hour to make the vehicle safe.
The road was closed for a period following the incident, with the Fire and Rescue Service thanking members of the public for their patience and cooperation during the disruption.
Following the incidents, the service issued a reminder to residents planning controlled burns to notify the Emergency Services Joint Control Room in advance on 697327.
It said providing prior notification helps prevent unnecessary emergency responses and ensures fire appliances remain available for genuine emergencies.