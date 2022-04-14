Former officer dies after short illness

A former island police officer has died this week.

Richard Wylde, PC75, died on Wednesday this week after a short illness.

The announcement of his death was posted to the Isle of Man Constabulary Historian page by admin Dean Johnson, an ex-special constable who was appointed the police’s official historian in 2013 and now manages the Facebook page.

Mr Johnson said in the post: ‘With permission from his family, it is with great sadness that I announce the passing of former PC75 Richard Wylde, who passed away yesterday, Wednesday, April 13 after a short illness.

‘Richard joined the IoMC as a cadet in 1968 and became an established Constable in 1970.

‘He served initially in Douglas, followed by spells in Ramsey and Peel as well as a firearms officer.

‘However, it was his lengthy time in the traffic department for which he is probably best remembered.’

Mr Johnson explained that he had worked closely with Mr Wylde during his time in the force.

He added: ‘It was in Peel that I first met him and worked with him regularly for 18 months when I first joined as a Special Constable back in 1996.

‘He was very patient and tolerant of my somewhat over enthusiastic youth and was always calm, reassuring and willing to pass on his wisdom and experience.

supportive

‘In latter years after he retired in 1999, I often saw Richard out and about with his wife Margaret and he was very supportive of my efforts as historian, providing a number of photos on the page, including ones for an album dedicated to his service.

‘Latterly, as my own hair receded, I was very envious of Richard’s lustrous, distinguished locks.

‘Richard’s service to the Manx community continues through his son Darren who is also a serving police officer.

‘Rest in peace Richard.’

He added that the thoughts and prayers of the Isle of Man Constabulary family go out to Richard’s family and friends ‘at this very sad time’.

Many people left messages of condolence in the replies to the post, citing Mr Wylde’s ‘wicked sense of humour’, his patience, how ‘lovely’ he was and saying how easy he was to get along with.