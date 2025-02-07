A former manager at the Spar store in Ramsey has admitted stealing £9,450 cash from his employer.
Stuart Anthony Johnson, 55, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft when he appeared before the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday.
He admitted carrying out the offence between May 1 and July 22 2022 at the Parliament Square branch in Ramsey, where Mr Johnson was store manager at the time.
Sentencing will take place on April 4.
Mr Johnson, of Central Promenade, Douglas, was bailed pending a social inquiry report.
Deemster Graeme Cook told him: ‘By granting you bail that’s not to be taken by you of any indication of sentence.