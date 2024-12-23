Four people have appeared in court accused of being involved in an organised crime group.
Jamie Mark Smith, aged 37, appeared via video link from the Isle of Man Prison, which was also given as his address, and is charged with being concerned in importing drugs to the island, and two counts of being concerned in the supply of them.
Hayley Williams, aged 37, of Springfield Road, Douglas, is accused of possessing drugs with intent to supply, and two counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
Her husband, Owen Williams, aged 32, of the same address, is charged with participating in a criminal organisation, and two counts of being concerned in supplying drugs.
Michael John Westhead, aged 41, of Broadway, Douglas, is accused of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between October and November 2023.
Mr Smith was represented in court by advocate Peter Taylor, Ms Williams by Louise Cooil, Mr Williams by David Reynolds, and Mr Westhead by Stephen Wood.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane and all four defence advocates made a joint application for the case to be adjourned until January 16, as Mr Kane said that transcripts were being provided to the defence, and it was hoped that pleas could be entered on that date.
Mr Kane said that it is alleged by the crown that Mr Smith was the head of an organised crime group in the island, and that Ms Williams was his ‘right-hand woman’, delivering significant amounts of cocaine, storing drugs, and laundering the proceeds.
No bail application was made for Mr Smith, while Mr Williams and Mr Westhead have been granted bail.
Ms Williams made a bail application, which was opposed by the prosecution, but this was refused by magistrates and she has been remanded in custody.