A security officer has admitted bringing cannabis to the Isle of Man Courts of Justice.
Dylan James Whittaker was working for Bidvest Noonan at the time, a company which provides security services.
The 25-year-old appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently and entered guilty pleas to offences of introducing articles into prison, namely cannabis brought into the court custody suite, as well as possessing the class B drug.
He has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing and will make his first appearance there on May 9.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police were called to Douglas Courthouse on July 23 last year.
Whittaker was working as a security officer for Bidvest Noonan, at the court, responsible for transporting prisoners.
Concerns had been raised about his interaction with prison detainees outside of work.
When officers arrived at the courthouse, Whittaker was in the kitchen.
He was asked if he had anything on him and replied: ‘Not on me, but in my bag.’
Two wraps of the drug were found, weighing five grams and 0.6 grams, valued at £100 and £12 respectively.
Whittaker was subsequently arrested and when interviewed, handed in a prepared statement, saying the drug was his own personal use.
Ms Dodge submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the higher court, saying that the defendant was in a position of trust, with access to persons in the custodial environment.
The prosecutor said that a note had also been seized, which appeared to have two people’s writing on it, but no further action had been taken in relation to it.
In the note, she said there was a conversation which included comments such as ‘Wanna make a nice stack this week?’, ‘They won’t find it’, ‘How are you gonna’ get it into the prison?’, and ‘My end is easy’.
The court heard that Whittaker, who lives at Victoria Crescent in Douglas, has no previous convictions.
He was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers, who said that the prosecution facts were not accepted in their entirety.
Mr Travers asked for 14 days to file a basis of plea.
The advocate said that Whittaker’s position would be that the drugs were for his own personal use and not intended for onward transmission.
Mr Travers went on to say that the rucksack in which the cannabis was found was in a staff storeroom area, which was off limits to detainees, and that on the day in question, no detainees were in the custody suite.
The advocate said that any issues with the basis of plea would need to be agreed before the case could move to sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said that, although the quantity of drugs was relatively small, the offences took place in the custody suite, while the defendant was employed by Bidvest Noonan.
She declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Whittaker to the higher court.
Bail continues.