Four Isle of Man Steam Packet Company sailings are at risk of disruption or cancellation as strong winds are forecast to hit the island.
Gusts are expected overnight and into Wednesday, prompting concerns over several crossings between Douglas and Heysham.
The company has confirmed that tonight’s 7.15pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham and the overnight 1.45am return crossing are both ‘at risk’ due to the adverse weather conditions.
A final decision on whether these sailings will operate is expected to be made by the vessel’s Master at 5.15pm this evening.
Further disruption could follow tomorrow (Wednesday), with both the 8am sailing from Douglas to Heysham and the 1.45pm return crossing also subject to possible delay or cancellation. A decision on these sailings will be made by 6am on Wednesday.
This afternoon, the 1.45pm sailing from Heysham to Douglas is delayed by an hour, with departure pushed back to 2.45pm to accommodate the worsening weather conditions.
Passengers are advised to check in no later than 2pm.
In an update, the Steam Packet said the affected sailings are being given ‘every opportunity to take place’, but warned that safety remains the priority.
Passengers booked on the at-risk crossings are being encouraged to check for updates and consider making alternative arrangements if necessary. Those with online accounts can amend bookings free of charge, while others are advised to contact the reservations team.