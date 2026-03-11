Four ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and the UK are at risk of disruption due to forecast adverse weather.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has warned passengers that a number of crossings involving the Manxman could be cancelled or delayed as strong winds are expected.
The 19.15 sailing from Douglas to Heysham this evening (Wednesday) has been marked as ‘at risk’, with a final decision on whether it will operate due to be made by the ship’s master at 5.15pm.
Several sailings scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) are also under review.
These include the 01.45 departure from Heysham to Douglas, the 08.00 sailing from Douglas to Heysham, and the 13.45 crossing from Heysham to Douglas.
According to the Steam Packet, each of these sailings could face possible disruption or cancellation due to the weather conditions.
Final decisions on those crossings will be made early on Thursday morning by the vessel’s master.
Passengers affected by the potential disruption can amend their bookings free of charge through their online account or by contacting the reservations team.
The warning comes as forecasters predict increasingly unsettled weather across the island.
Ronaldsway Met Office said Wednesday will be mostly dry and bright with sunny spells, although it will remain blustery with fresh or strong west to south-west winds.
However, conditions are expected to deteriorate later, with winds backing south-west and reaching gale force overnight.
Thursday is forecast to be windy and cloudy with periods of rain, accompanied by gale to severe gale force southerly winds and gusts reaching 55 to 60mph