Free TV licences for over 75s extended for 2023

The government will continue to meet the cost of TV licences for residents aged over 75 who don’t receive income support until the end of 2023.

This decision has been reached in light of rising energy bills and increased pressure on household budgets, according to the government.

A review of universal provision is currently underway, with the intention of exploring options around the introduction of additional eligibility criteria when the present arrangement expires on December 31, 2022.