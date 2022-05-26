Free TV licences for over 75s extended for 2023
By Gemma Nettle | Reporter |
@twitter.com/GemmaNettle[email protected]
Thursday 26th May 2022 1:52 pm
Share
Alex Allinson (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The government will continue to meet the cost of TV licences for residents aged over 75 who don’t receive income support until the end of 2023.
This decision has been reached in light of rising energy bills and increased pressure on household budgets, according to the government.
A review of universal provision is currently underway, with the intention of exploring options around the introduction of additional eligibility criteria when the present arrangement expires on December 31, 2022.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said: ‘The current arrangement is being extended for a further 12 months, and I hope this announcement will reduce any concern among our community at a time of rising living costs.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |