The Isle of Man Government has announced that free TV licences for residents aged 75 or over will be extended until the end of 2026.
The Age-related TV Licence Fee Concession (No 2) Scheme 2020, which was originally set to end on December 31 this year, has been extended by two years.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said: ‘The decision to extend free TV licences for over-75s not in receipt of income support offers clarity for residents.
‘Pensioners on income support will continue to receive free TV licences under a separate BBC concession.
‘The BBC’s Royal Charter is due to expire at the end of 2027 and Treasury will contact the BBC to ask for details of their future policies while monitoring any further developments.’
The provision of TV licences for people aged over 75 is expected to cost the Isle of Man Government around £850,000 a year to fund.