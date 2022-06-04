French competitor dies in Sidecar TT

A French competitor has died during an incident at Ago’s Leap in Saturday afternoon’s Sidecar TT.

Olivier Lavorel, 35, from Sillingy, France died in the accident at Ago’s Leap, just under one mile into the course on the opening lap of the race that was red flagged after the incident.

Olivier was competing in his first TT as a passenger to César Chanel. César was taken to Noble’s Hospital by road and airlifted to Aintree Hospital in a critical condition.

Olivier and César were both newcomers at the TT and had been elevated from start number 39 to start number 21 after qualifying as the 15th fastest pairing, having posted an impressive lap speed of 108.420mph.

An experienced pairing, Olivier and César had taken numerous victories and podiums in the French F1 and F2 National Sidecar Championships.