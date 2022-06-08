Wrong man identified as dead in TT tragedy

A mistake was made in announcing the death of French sidecar racer Olivier Lavorel on Saturday.

Organisers have now said they believe the driver César Chanal died in the accident at Ago’s Leap and that Olivier is in a critical condition in hospital.

A statement from organisers has said: ‘One of the competitors sustained injuries that would not support life and was sadly declared dead at the scene. The second competitor was unconscious with severe injuries.

‘The injured competitor was treated at the roadside before being transferred to Noble’s Hospital, and then airlifted to a specialist hospital in Liverpool to receive treatment. An initial identification procedure was conducted using established procedures and would appear to have resulted in a mistaken identification.

‘We now believe it was César Chanal who died at the scene of the accident on Saturday 4th June. Olivier remains in a critical condition and continues to receive treatment.’

Both competitors’ families have been informed of the mistake and organisers have said a thorough review of the processes will take place ‘in due course’.

The organisers have said that their thoughts are with the family and loved ones of both Olivier and Cesar, however they have not publicly apologised for the mistake.