Friday’s TT practice session delayed

Friday’s TT practice schedule has been delayed until the evening because of the weather.

Riders had been due to set off at 1pm this afternoon with Superbike, Superstock and Supersport qualifying, followed by the Supersport and Supertwin machines at 2.10pm then the Sidecars at 3.05pm.

But as a result of the high probability of rain showers and subsequent wet roads this afternoon, the schedule had been delayed a few hours as the forecast is good for this evening.

Roads will close at 6pm and open no later than 9.30pm.