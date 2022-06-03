Friday’s TT practice session delayed
Friday 3rd June 2022 9:52 am
Gary Johnson leads his Dafabet Racing team-mate Rob Hodson during practice (Mark Corlett )
Friday’s TT practice schedule has been delayed until the evening because of the weather.
Riders had been due to set off at 1pm this afternoon with Superbike, Superstock and Supersport qualifying, followed by the Supersport and Supertwin machines at 2.10pm then the Sidecars at 3.05pm.
But as a result of the high probability of rain showers and subsequent wet roads this afternoon, the schedule had been delayed a few hours as the forecast is good for this evening.
Roads will close at 6pm and open no later than 9.30pm.
The riders will set off in the same order, with Superbike, Superstock and Supersport starting at 6.20pm followed by the Supersport and Supertwin machines at 7.25pm then the Sidecars at 8.05pm.
