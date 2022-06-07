From the Aquadrome to Manx Airlines

A collection of 40 historical films has been released online covering important buildings, events and services now gone or changed entirely.

The films, released by Culture Vannin, range from a 2003 tour of the Summerland building before its demolition to the final Manx Airlines flight in 2002.

The films were captured between 2001, with the IRIS sewage network construction, and 2006, with the demolition of Summerland.

They have been edited together and released for free online as a part of Culture Vannin’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the Manx Heritage Foundation Act, which created the Manx Heritage Foundation charity that is known as Culture Vannin today.

It was founded in 1982 after a Tynwald petition from Sheila Tarr.

James Franklin, online and educational resources officer, Culture Vannin, said: ‘The Isle of Man never stands still, but it is only when we look back that we realise just how momentous some of these changes are.

‘It is wonderful that my predecessors here at Culture Vannin had the foresight to capture some of these changes before they were lost forever.

The 40 films include:

l IRIS Sewage Network construction (2001) (six videos in total)

l Festival of Visual Arts (2001)

l St. Jude’s demolition protest (2002)

l The final flight of Manx Airlines on August 31, 2002 (2002)

l Manx Gas Plant, South Quay (2002) (four videos in total)

l Sir Charles Kerruish funeral (2003)

l A tour of the RAF Jurby firing range (2003)

l Onchan Barn (2003)

l A tour around the old Noble’s Hospital shortly after its closure (2003) (three videos in total)

l Corlett’s Warehouse, Peel (2003)

l Ballure Church (2003)

l A tour around the Aquadrome (2003) (two videos in total)

l The work to lay a MEA National Grid cable (2003) (eleven videos in total)

l A tour around Summerland (2003)

l Regeneration work in the House of Keys as part of Tynwald’s regeneration (2005)

l Demolition of Summerland (2006)

The films were captured during Charles Guard’s time working for Culture Vannin.

They were created as a part of the organisation’s pioneering work to document the changing face of the Isle of Man through oral history, photography and film.

The films have been edited together and are being released now as a part of the cultural charity’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Dr Breesha Maddrell, director of Culture Vannin, added: ‘These films show the importance of our shared history and of what shapes us as an island and as a nation.

‘It is wonderful to have such archives to release now in our 40th year.’

The films are a part of Culture Vannin’s online collection of more than 1,000 films, freely available on the Culture Vannin website or on their YouTube channel.