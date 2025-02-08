A handful of glens and plantations are still closed following recent storm damage.
Hundreds of trees were toppled as a result of Storm Darragh in December, which saw gusts reach 80mph, leaving homes without power and roads shut.
Further strong winds continued to pummel the island later in the month.
Storm Ewoyn also battered the island in January, making already damaged trees even worse, with wind speeds at the top of Snaefell reaching more than 100mph.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has confirmed that while most areas have reopened, some remain closed or have access restrictions in place due to fallen trees and safety concerns.
Here is the latest list of closures and restricted areas:
Manx National Glens
- Glen Helen – CLOSED
- Molly Quirk's Glen – CLOSED
- Tholt-y-Will Glen – CLOSED
- Colby Glen – Lower entrance closed; top entrance open
- Dhoon Glen – Upper Glen open; closed from Dhoon Loop Road; no access to beach
- Elfin Glen and Lhergy Frissel – Final inspections pending
- Groudle Glen – Some restrictions; no access to viaduct from Whitebridge Road
- Silverdale Glen – Open with some access restrictions
Gardens and parks
- All parks and gardens are open, including St. John’s National Arboretum, The Raggatt, and Garey ny Cloie Gardens.
Plantations
- Archallagan Plantation – CLOSED
- Conrhenny Plantation – Open with some restrictions
- South Barrule Forest – Open with substantial access restrictions
DEFA is continuing to assess the damage and carry out clearance work where needed.
The public is urged to respect closures and restricted areas for their own safety.