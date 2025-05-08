Police are continuing to investigate a serious road traffic collision which took place on the Poortown Road on Tuesday morning.
The road was closed between The Switchback Road and Ballig Bridge for most of the day, reopening just before 5pm.
One motorist told the Courier that traffic was ‘backed up’ in the area, with drivers being turned around and redirected towards Peel.
Another eyewitness reported seeing ‘a number of emergency service vehicles’ at the scene around 11.20am.
The Great North Air Ambulance (GNAAS) confirmed it airlifted a patient to a specialist hospital in England, having stabilised them at St John’s.
Police have thanked the public for their patience while investigations were carried out.