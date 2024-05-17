King Gaming Ltd. is at the center of an ongoing investigation for fraud and money laundering, which has led to additional arrests.
Last month, authorities conducted raids on several business premises in Douglas, resulting in multiple arrests and the suspension of the company's licence.
Yesterday (Thursday) three more individuals were arrested and later released on bail.
A police statement said: ‘This activity forms part of a wider fraud and money laundering investigation being led by the IOM Constabulary’s Proactive International Money Laundering Investigation Team who continue to conduct enquiries in close liaison with partners within the Islands AML/CFT regulatory and intelligence network to fully investigate these matters.’
King Gaming’s registered office is currently based on Bucks Road and the company also operates from premises in the The Summerhill Business Park. In July last year, King Gaming received planning consent for a major ‘parkland campus’ to house the company’s headquarters on the island.
It was described as the ‘largest single private investment in the Isle of Man’ and would create around 300 jobs, with 100 or so of the company’s workforce to be housed at the Victoria Road site in Douglas.
Building work has believed to have now stopped on the development which is on the site of the former Cunningham’s holiday camp.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has stated that no further comments will be made regarding the investigation.