While the Bishop would still retain membership in Tynwald and Legislative Council (Legco), House of Keys members have voted for Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper to be given leave to introduce a bill which would mean the head of the Manx church wouldn’t have a say in Legco.
In a vote on Tuesday afternoon, 13 members voted for the move and 11 voted against.
The 13 who voted for were: Mrs Corlett, Dr Allinson, Mr Ashford, Mrs Barber, Mrs Caine, Mr Crookall, Ms Faragher, Dr Haywood, Mr Hooper, Mrs Maltby, Mr Peters, Mrs Poole-Wilson, Mr Watterson.
The 11 against were: Mr Callister, Mr Cannan, Mrs Christian, Ms Edge, Mr Glover, Mr Johnston, Ms Lord-Brennan, Mr Moorhouse, Mr Smith, Mr Thomas, Mr Wannenburgh.
The island currently doesn’t have a Bishop following Peter Eagles retirement last month.
Mr Hooper, who has been granted leave to introduce this bill, said he doesn’t believe the House of Keys should be involved in the process of appointing a new bishop and also reiterated that this bill won’t affect his work as Minister of Health and Social Care.
He said: ‘I think the appointment of the Bishop is a matter for the church, just as I don’t think the church should have any say in how we conduct our business equally.
‘I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to have a say in how the church conducts their business. The appointment of a bishop is very much a matter for the church.’
Jason Moorhouse, MHK for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, voted against the bill, and told the Manx Independent that he believes ‘it’s really important that there are a number of independently minded individuals in Tynwald, not there to rant and to block progress, but to reflect on alternatives and to raise concerns in a positive and constructive manner’.
He added: ‘It appears opportunistic at a time when the new bishop is being chosen.’
‘At a time when there are more people on the island struggling to find a home, to feed their family and keep their businesses going.
‘I worry that our focus is on the wrong thing and that rather than improving our parliament, this could detract from it and the person who has historically been able to raise concerns about the challenges faced by local people will not yet be silenced, but his vote, which I would argue is a Tynwald members most powerful tool could soon be lost.
‘For those outside Tynwald, the change might appear minor and something that should be considered.
‘However, as someone who was first elected with no prior thoughts about the bishop’s role, I am really concerned about what this change could mean for the Isle of Man, an “easy to forget” group of individuals and Tynwald.’