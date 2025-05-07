The Infrastructure Minister says no formal talks have taken place with local authorities over reinstating the Cregneash bus route.
The Bus Vannin’s No. 28 route to the historic village and Sound Café was cut last year after being deemed financially unviable.
According to the Department, the service cost around £220 per day to operate but generated only £33 in revenue.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood previously said she is ‘reviewing and examining’ her Department’s decision to permanently withdraw the seasonal bus service.
In a statement, Arbory and Rushen Parish Commissioners expressed ‘deep disappointment’ at the decision and said they were ‘dismayed’ at the lack of consultation.
At this week’s House of Keys sitting, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse asked the Minister what discussions with local authorities and the Visit Agency there have been about financial support for the bus service.
Dr Haywood said: ‘To my knowledge, no formal discussions have taken place with local authorities regarding financial support for a bus service to Cregneash.
‘There have been ongoing discussions with the Department for Enterprise, Visit IoM and the DoI to discuss financial support around a bus service to Cregneash however, to date, no agreement has been achieved.
Mr Moorhouse asked the minister whether Bus Vannin could sit down and talk to the commissioners about reinstating the route.
Dr Haywood said those comments made through the media had not come through as formal communications to the department and said there is no direct offer.
She said: ‘I have asked the department to look at different options on this. Once we know what those options are and the costs involved, that would be the time to have discussions with other parties.
She said any discussions would involve looking at staff and bus availability in order to delver the service once more.
A petition calling for the service to be reinstated has gathered more than 2,000 signatures – although only around 800 were valid under Manx petitioning rules.