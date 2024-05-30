Garff Commissioners has introduced new dog byelaws to include a requirement to pick up faeces at all times.
A new restriction will also mean that the section of the beach from the harbour to The Shed Cafe will have a summertime ban, starting on May 1 until September 1.
This restriction will be in place every day from 10am until 6pm.
If dog owners are found to be with their dogs on the beach during these hours, they will be fined a penalty of £2,000.
Dogs are allowed at all times on the section beyond The Shed Cafe, but dog owners must clean up after their pets.
Signage to outline the byelaws has been installed on Laxey Beach, and additional information signs will be installed to help clarify the byelaws in the coming weeks.
A ‘hotline’ to which incidents of dog fouling can be reported has also been set up, using the telephone number 264808.