The euthanisation of Charlie, an American XL Bully-type dog and a banned breed on the island, has sparked a debate about strict breed-specific laws. Seized just two weeks after he was illegally imported to the Isle of Man, his owner later told the courts that he initially believed Charlie it to be an American Staffordshire Terrier.
Charlie’s death must inform, and deter, anyone thinking of bringing a bull-breed type of dog to the Isle of Man, only for it to be classed as an illegal import and put to sleep.
The ManxSPCA’s official statement reads as follows:
‘A Tragic Loss, A Vital Lesson.
‘The ManxSPCA is deeply saddened to confirm that Charlie, a young American XL Bully-type dog, was euthanised following legal proceedings arising from his illegal importation to the Isle of Man.
‘Charlie came into our care in November 2024, following a seizure request by the Isle of Man Constabulary. Throughout his time with us, he showed a gentle and loving nature, despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.
‘The ManxSPCA worked tirelessly to seek alternatives to this devastating outcome.
‘We made formal representations to the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), requesting a retrospective import licence for Charlie, and explored every possible legal avenue to save him. Regrettably, the current legal framework provided no path that would allow Charlie to remain safely and lawfully in the island.
‘One of our core principles is that we never put a healthy animal to sleep. In Charlie’s case, the matter was taken out of our hands.
‘While we understand that the law must be upheld, we believe it is vital to acknowledge the tragedy at the heart of this situation: that a dog paid the ultimate price for human error.
‘Charlie’s story must serve as a warning to all potential dog owners. Bull-breed puppies purchased off-island may later be identified as XL Bully-types, even if sold under different breed names such as Staffordshire crosses or mastiffs. If so, they will be subject to the same legal consequences as Charlie.
‘We urge prospective owners to adopt responsibly - either from the MSPCA or reputable UK charities — and to be vigilant about the breeding, paperwork, and legality of any dog they bring to the Isle of Man.
‘The ManxSPCA remains committed to protecting the welfare of all animals on our island and to campaigning for clarity and compassion in the laws that affect them.’
XLBs are one of five breeds (or type) of dog, which include the Pitbull terrier, that cannot be brought legally to the Isle of Man under the Wild Animals (Restriction on Importation etc) Act 1980. In the UK it has been illegal to own, breed, sell or gift an XLB since December 30, 2023.
The legislation was brought in after a growing trend of fatal dog attacks on people in the UK, with 11 cases being attributable to XLBs and seven to other breeds in 2023 and 2024.
Charities such as the RSPCA and the Dogs Trust are critical of breed-specific legislation, and they support campaigns to ‘ban the deed, not the breed’. But what are the alternatives?
The MSPCA believes that a workable dog licencing system would help to ‘police’ dog ownership and enforce standards, but not a licence that costs a paltry £8 per year - as older dog owners will remember, this was the cost of the dog licence we had in the island before microchipping dogs became compulsory.
A new dog licence should be sufficiently expensive to deter owners who really can’t afford a dog (with exemptions for senior citizens’ dogs and assistance dogs), and fund a team of wardens who can both support responsible dog owners, educate where necessary, and manage irresponsible ownership.
The last word about this subject really needs to be about Charlie.
He did nothing wrong – he was affectionate and funny, and much loved by the MSPCA team.
Please help make sure that his lasting legacy is that there are ‘no more Charlies’, and if you, or a friend or relative, are thinking about bringing a ‘Staffie cross’, or similar, to the island, then think again.