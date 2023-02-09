Plans for this year’s Southern District Agricultural Show are well underway.
The show will take place on Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, at Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla.
Show secretary Zoe Hampton said: ‘Applications for trade stands are now open and can be found on our website.’
She went on : ‘As one of the best events on the island’s summer calendar, you will be spoilt for choice with all we have to offer.
‘We have two full days of entertainment, local food, livestock exhibits, dog shows and local traders celebrating all the fantastic Manxness the island has to offer. We are excited to be welcoming back the “Vikings of Mann”.
‘The donkeys from the Isle of Man Home of Rest for Old Horses will also be making a rare appearance. These attractions will be there on both days of the show, along with our very popular Fun Dog Show on the Sunday.’
Zoe is busy behind the scenes planning for this year’s show and anyone requiring more information about exhibiting or trade stands at this year’s should contact her on 494497 or by email at [email protected]
• Trade stands can be booked online at southernshow.org where you can also download trade stand application forms.