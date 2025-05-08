The Chief Minister has said he is ‘shocked and deeply saddened’ following the death of a Manx volunteer in Ukraine.
Chris Garrett, 40, a veteran of the armed forces and former tree surgeon from Peel, had spent years working in Ukraine clearing explosive devices left behind by Russian forces.
An Australian national was also killed in the incident, with a third person seriously injured.
Mr Garrett, known affectionately as “Swampy”, had been involved in bomb disposal work in Ukraine since 2014 and was among the first responders in Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel.
He also trained others in explosive ordnance disposal and more recently focused on charity-led education, medical support and risk awareness.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan paid tribute, saying: ‘Chris’s heroic, selfless and tireless work in Ukraine over the past decade – through the charity Prevail Together, of which he was Co-Founder and Chair – has undoubtedly saved many lives and eased suffering.
‘At this incredibly difficult and distressing time, my thoughts are with Chris’s family, his loved ones, and colleagues.’
Shaun Pinner, a fellow board member of Prevail Together, confirmed Chris’s death and said the charity would issue further updates once investigations in Ukraine are complete.
Ukrainian authorities have confirmed an IED was triggered at a private home in Izyum. A criminal investigation is underway.
Chris leaves behind a partner, Courtney Pollock, and a young daughter. The family were last on the Isle of Man in 2023 before he returned to Ukraine.
Tributes have poured in online, hailing him as a ‘common man’s hero’ and ‘one of the brightest figures of volunteer bomb disposal in Ukraine.’