Tim Glover has resigned from his post within the Department of Infrastructure.
The Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK announced his resignation during a debate into the establishment of a review into the Dr Rosalind Ranson scandal.
He said: 'It’s the system that’s broken, it’s more than just this damaging case.'
He addressed the 'lack of trust' in the government and said: 'Until this is honoured, I want nothing to do with this administration.
'My challenge is prove me wrong and I hope you do.
'I will write later to the Chief Minister to resign as a department member.
'People need to be accountable. The full power of the state must never be used to destroy someone ever again.'
He added: 'Sorry does seem to be the hardest word to say.'