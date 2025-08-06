The chair of Castletown Commissioners says there’s been a ‘good response’ to the consultation into Market Square so far.
Tony Brown believes it’s important that the square is ‘properly managed’, and allowing residents to have their say about the proposals can help to inform any future decisions.
Mr Brown commented: ‘We think it's very important the public are involved in such major decisions, and this new board decided from the beginning we wanted to do this properly as the Market Square is so important.
‘We have ideas, but that doesn’t mean we have the answers.’
The consultation is currently open and residents have until August 26 to submit their opinions on the area, as well as Malew Street, Arbory Street and Barracks Square, to the local authority.