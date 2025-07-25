A £3,000 fine and a five-year driving ban have been handed out to a drunk-driver who crashed while more than triple the legal limit.
Thirty-three-year-old IT technician Glenn Jones, from Ballasalla, hit a wall in his Volkswagen Golf on July 5, on the Old Castletown Road.
After he pleaded guilty to the offence, magistrates also ordered him to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban and to complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police were called to the Old Castletown Road, at the junction with Blackboards, at 12.15am.
Jones’ Volkswagen Golf had collided with a wall and hedge, causing significant damage to the wall and vehicle.
A member of the public was assisting the defendant, and when police arrived, Jones was described as smelling of alcohol and slurring his words.
At police headquarters, a breathalyser test produced a reading of 111, more than triple the legal limit of 35.
When interviewed, Jones, who lives at Mylchreest Drive, said he had lost control of the car after sneezing, but accepted alcohol had contributed.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that any damage claim relating to the wall and hedge would be dealt with via the Department of Infrastructure, so no order for compensation was appropriate.
Mr Kermode said that his client was at a loss to explain why he had driven, having been of previous good character.
‘The obvious explanation is that it was a significant error of judgement, caused by intoxication,’ said the advocate.
Mr Kermode asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea and said that the driving ban would affect his client as he worked rolling shifts, sometimes working through the night.
Jones agreed to pay the fine and £125 prosecution costs within seven days.