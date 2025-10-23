The policy, received by Tynwald on Tuesday (21 October), aims to ensure that all government departments consider the best interests of children and young people when shaping policies and delivering services.
It sets out a cross-government framework designed to promote and protect the rights of every child on the island, including those who are in care, have disabilities, or face complex needs. Training in children’s rights, and how to apply them in decision-making, is being provided to ministers and public servants.
Children and young people who helped shape the policy attended the sitting, alongside pupils from Henry Bloom Noble Primary School, St Ninian’s High School, members of the Youth Service’s Young Workforce Programme and Tynwald’s Youth Select Committee.
Their presence reflected the government’s stated commitment to involving young people directly in policy development.
The policy follows a consultation run by the Cabinet Office that invited views from children, parents and professionals working with young people. Through focus groups, school discussions and written submissions, participants said they wanted a greater role in decisions that affect their lives, better access to services, more opportunities to play and learn, and stronger support for families.
Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford MHK said the policy represented ‘a clear signal of our collective commitment to the well-being and rights of every child on our island’.
He told Tynwald: ‘This policy is not just a document – it is our pledge to put children at the heart of everything we do. It is our collective obligation, as a government and as a society, to provide the building blocks that allow children to flourish.
‘Children’s perspectives are crucial in helping us create policies that truly meet their needs. By actively involving children in the development of this policy, we wanted to foster a culture of respect and empowerment. This policy encourages all departments to listen to children when making decisions that affect them, ensuring that their voices will continue to be heard in the future.’
Mr Ashford said progress was already being made across government under the Child First approach.
Recent examples include the expansion of the Smile of Mann supervised toothbrushing programme to improve children’s oral health and reduce the need for general anaesthetic tooth extractions.
Access to mental health services for young people has also improved, with waiting lists halved from 1,181 in July 2024 to 599. The government said this reflects a focus on early intervention and better mental health support.
The Youth Service Strategy, which provides ‘somewhere to go, something to do, and someone to talk to’ for young people, also aligns with the policy’s principles. It aims to help every young person realise opportunities that will shape their future and contribute to a healthy, productive island community.