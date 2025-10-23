Manx Telecom has unveiled a new mobile shop which it says has been designed to bring support and advice to communities across the island.
The van, nicknamed ‘Bluey’, has been launched to help customers with account queries, troubleshooting technical issues, or providing guidance on the ‘Copper Switch Off’.
A spokesperson for the Braddan telecommunications firm said: ‘The initiative is specifically designed to reduce barriers to service for those who may find it difficult to travel to a retail location.
‘This includes elderly customers, people with mobility challenges, and residents in more remote parts of the island.
‘This initiative is part of Manx Telecom’s ongoing commitment to serve every community in the island with the same level of care, expertise and reliability - delivering on the promise to always go the extra mile for customers and for the Isle of Man.’
Manx Telecom chief executive Gary Lamb added: ‘Our customers are at the heart of everything we do.
‘We’re proud to serve the Isle of Man, and the mobile shop is about making life easier for our customers. It gives them the same expert support they’d receive in-store, but in a way that’s more accessible and more convenient for their day-to-day lives.’
Manx Telecom is working with local authorities to coordinate visits to village centres, community halls, and events throughout the island.
To begin with, the van will be based in the Tynwald Mills overflow car park in St John’s on Fridays from 10am until 3.30pm and Castletown Square on Wednesday, October 29 from 1.30pm until 4pm.
See www.manxtelecom.com/mobileshop or follow Manx Telecom on social media for live updates, photos, and location announcements.