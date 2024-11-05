The Department for Enterprise says it does not believe that a push to meet job creation targets has played any role in inadvertently facilitating visa abuse and transnational crime.
This aligned with government’s ambition, as set out in the Island Plan approved by Tynwald, to create and fill 1,800 jobs by 2026, and 5,000 by 2032.
Speaking at the Government Conference in September, Sandra Simpson, head of Customs and Immigration, said there was evidence to suggest there has been widespread abuse of the visa system.
This included use of false documents to obtain a visa, migrants offered visas under false pretences for jobs that didn’t exist or were not as advertised, recruiters charging fees for obtaining visas and the island’s visa system being used as a ‘back door’ to the UK.
A review of historical applications is under way looking at patterns and trends to establish the extent of the abuse.
Chief Constable Russ Foster has confirmed that four police investigations are taking place into international fraud and said that ‘hundreds of millions of pounds’ had been defrauded by island-based businesses with links to South East Asia.
A UN report on the shifting threat of transnational organised crime cites the Isle of Man negatively 25 times, alleging global crime syndicates have laundered money through ‘under-regulated online gambling platforms’.
The DfE said in a statement: ‘The department does not believe that any ambition to see new jobs created and filled across the economy has any bearing on these matters.’
It said that while the DfE does not directly create jobs, the number of jobs created is one of a suite of metrics which are monitored to ensure it is achieving its aim of ‘enabling a business-friendly environment’.
The department does not offer, and has never offered, bonus schemes which are directly related to job creation targets, it insisted.
It said: ‘The overwhelming majority of department employees are Public Service Commission (PSC) appointments and their terms and conditions of employment, including remuneration, are governed by standard PSC terms.
‘A small number of employees within the department are on individual contracts, with some of these having a discretionary bonus determined against individual objectives, which are discussed, agreed and assessed through a formal performance and development review process.’
The DFE plays no role in the processing or approval of visas, with these functions being the responsibility of the Passports, Immigration and Nationality Office within Treasury, it said.
‘Whilst the department has received representation from industry over the challenges posed by increased processing times, and has shared these concerns internally within government, this engagement has been at a strategic level and not directly related to applications linked to specific individuals or businesses. The increased resources being directed to the Immigration process is therefore welcomed,’ it continued.
‘The department fully respects that processing of Immigration Visas can be complex and that due process must be followed. Therefore, it is quite correct that the department plays no role in the decision process.’
It added: ‘The department recognises the seriousness of concerns raised within the UN Report and fully supports the significant and wide-reaching multi-agency action that has been taken in response.
‘Serious and organised transnational crime is a global threat, and the Isle of Man is committed to playing its part in disrupting this activity and preventing the island, its people and economy from being exploited.’