Rob Mercer MLC has joined the Department for Enterprise as political member with responsibility for its agency Business Isle of Man.
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston said: ‘I am pleased to welcome Rob to the department as political member for Business Isle of Man.
‘The Business agency is progressing several strategically important initiatives aimed at strengthening and diversifying the island’s domestic economy and export capabilities.
‘Rob’s experience and understanding of the business landscape will be invaluable in ensuring the successful implementation of these projects and securing the island’s economic future.
‘I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Diane Kelsey for her dedication and support during her time as political member. Her contributions to the Business agency have been greatly appreciated.’
First elected in March 2020 and re-elected in 2025, Mr Mercer serves on several committees and authorities and is vice-chair of the Public Services Commission.
Prior to his election, Mr Mercer enjoyed a 26-year career in the Information Technology sector and has experience in local government, finance, gaming, and as a business owner.
Mr Mercer commented: ‘Local businesses stand to gain significantly from initiatives such as the Local Economy Strategy and the Engineering and Manufacturing Strategic Review.
‘These programmes are designed to unlock new opportunities for entrepreneurs, enhance support for business growth and investment, and strengthen competitiveness.
‘I am excited to join the Department of Enterprise and the Business agency to support these priorities.
‘They are crucial to building a stronger, more sustainable economy and ensuring long-term success for businesses across the island.’
- The DfE created Business Isle of Man in 2018 to facilitate the support, development and promotion of key sectors involved in the export of physical goods and related services from the Isle of Man, and those operating services within the island economy.