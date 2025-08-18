The Isle of Man Government has published the first quarterly update on the final iteration of the Island Plan 2025–26.
The plan, which forms part of a wider programme first launched in 2022, sets out 83 milestones to guide strategic action across the island over the next two years.
The update provides a high-level overview of progress so far, with ministers describing it as part of a commitment to transparency and keeping the public informed.
While many of the milestones are due to be completed within the current administration, others are longer-term objectives intended to support sustainable development in the years ahead.
According to the report, 23 milestones were completed during the past quarter, with most of the remaining actions said to be on schedule.
In the area of infrastructure and housing, the quarter saw the closure of applications for the second round of the Island Infrastructure Scheme, alongside progress on housing delivery, inward migration policies and planning reform.
Economic development achievements included the launch of new business support schemes, the publication of Executive Agency 2025 programmes and the successful delivery of the Innovation Challenge Finale.
Work on the environment and sustainability included the publication of the Climate Change Annual Report and the development of a territorial sea legislative framework.
In health and wellbeing, the quarter saw the publication of the Healthcare Mandate and Operating Plan, the introduction of an implementation plan for the Capacity Act, the expansion of the Smile of Mann programme and the release of a research report on the potential for an Island Campus.
On community support, the government highlighted the introduction of a single-entry pathway for homelessness services, delivered through wellbeing partnerships.
The government said these results show clear momentum and provide a foundation for the delivery of the remaining milestones.
Further quarterly updates will continue to track progress and measure accountability as the plan moves towards completion.