Two Gef 30 Under 30 winners from different years have joined forces to save the planet. Rachel Smith, one of the Sustainability category winners from this year, and Mariella Craig, a Sustainability winner from 2023, are both youth representatives on the Isle of Man Biosphere board.
‘We mainly do youth engagement work. We have the Biosphere Youth Network, aimed at 18 to 35-year-olds,’ Mariella says enthusiastically. ‘Through that we’ve held events that help us build a community. For example, we’ve done a mindfulness in nature session at Ballaglass Glen. And we've done other more educational events, like getting a talk and tour of Douglas Recycling Centre.’
The aim of the Biosphere Youth Network is to get everybody thinking sustainably and understanding what it means for the Isle of Man to be a UNESCO Biosphere.
‘I think there's a lot of scary stats and news on climate change that can be depressing, but I would really like people to feel positive about the Isle of Man,’ Mariella goes on, ‘and to understand what we're trying to achieve, which is a sustainable future, not just in terms of our environment but also our economy, community, and Manx heritage. It's about having everyone understand that, be on board with it, and building a community through that.’
Rachel recently accepted the role of the UK's Biosphere Youth National Focal Point, meaning she’ll get to sit in on the UK's main Biosphere committee as well.
‘During my role, I've helped other Biosphere reserves designate their own youth representatives, and so now I can gather their thoughts and opinions and share what amazing work they're doing in their Biosphere reserves as well, which is all part of a master plan to help people on the island learn more about what other Biosphere reserves are doing and help us with our own Biosphere identity,’ Rachel says.
Being crowned a Gef 30 Under 30 Sustainability winner came as a shock to Mariella.
‘It was so nice to be recognized for some of the work I did. From getting that recognition, more people have asked me about the Biosphere and showed interest in getting involved in sustainability. Even professionally, being a Gef 30 Under 30 winner has definitely helped. Having that on my CV has led to people asking me about it in job interviews, when it was brought up as a highlight, so that was really cool.’
What was clear from speaking both Rachel and Mariella was their love for the Isle of Man and their desire to preserve it for generations to come. If you are equally enthusiastic about sustainability and the Biosphere, Rachel’s Youth Rep role is open for applications, as she moves onto her impressive UK's Biosphere Youth National Focal Point position. Applications close on 20th August; more information can be found here. Rachel and Mariella are also on hand and keen to chat to anyone who might be interested.