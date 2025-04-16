The government is urging the public to stay away from closed forestry sites after reports of people ignoring safety warnings and entering active work zones at two major plantations.

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) said both walkers and mountain bikers have been seen accessing restricted areas at Archallagan Plantation and South Barrule – putting themselves and forestry contractors at ‘serious risk’.

The sites remain closed as part of a large-scale operation to clear thousands of storm-damaged trees brought down during Storm Darragh in December and Storm Eowyn in January.

DEFA has confirmed that Archallagan Plantation in Marown will remain closed to the public for at least another three months.

Tanya August-Hanson MLC, political member for the Department, said: ‘Experts at DEFA warn that storm-damaged trees are incredibly unpredictable.

‘What may appear stable can shift, roll or fall without warning – with potentially life-threatening consequences.

‘By ignoring signage and entering closed areas, people not only risk serious injury but also place an unfair burden on our forestry teams, slowing the essential work needed to make these sites safe again.’

DEFA said more than 35,000 cubic metres of timber is being removed from Archallagan and South Barrule as part of the harvesting operation, which began in February and is expected to continue until at least July.

Contractors are using heavy machinery to carry out the work, and timber is being transported via Mezeron to the docks for export to the UK.

Some is also being processed locally at the St John’s sawmill.

A department spokesperson said: ‘The closure is necessary to ensure public safety while heavy machinery and timber haulage operations are underway.

‘We strongly urge all members of the public not to enter the plantations while operations are ongoing.’

Mrs August-Hanson acknowledged the disruption for regular users of the island’s forests and glens, but stressed safety had to remain the top priority.

She said: ‘We know how important access to nature is – but protecting the public, as well as those working in our forests, remains our top priority.’

While Archallagan and South Barrule remain closed, DEFA said it is looking at ways to enhance alternative provision, including potential investment at Conrhenny Plantation – a popular spot for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

DEFA is also reminding the public that storm damage has impacted several of the Island’s National Glens.

Looking ahead, DEFA has begun planning for the replanting of Archallagan.

The site is expected to be restocked with a diverse mix of native broadleaf and conifer species to improve long-term resilience and biodiversity.

Plans also include reinstating existing trails and creating new walking, horse riding and cycling routes, with ground preparation and planting due to begin in 2026.

Storm Eowyn, which brought winds of over 100mph, has been described as one of the worst to hit the island in recent memory, with its effects still being felt across several key forestry sites.

That followed on from December's Storm Darragh, which left thousands of trees in unstable positions.