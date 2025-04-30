The Chair of the Isle of Man Post Office has defended the organisation's decision to ask some postal workers to take unpaid leave during the severe weather brought by Storm Éowyn in January.
On Friday, January 24, the Isle of Man was battered by winds reaching 107mph on Snaefell, prompting a red weather warning and the declaration of a 'major incident' by the government.
The storm caused widespread disruption, including the closure of schools, cancellation of flights and ferries, and blockage of over 30 roads due to fallen trees.
In the House of Keys this week, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse questioned the fairness of the Post Office's policy, noting that while office staff were able to work from home and continued to receive pay, delivery staff were asked to take annual leave, unpaid leave, or make up their hours later.
Mr Moorhouse stated: ‘It's quite clear that some of the higher echelon people were receiving pay as usual, whereas the delivery people weren't being paid at all.’
Responding to the concerns, Post Office Chair and Middle MHK Stu Peters explained that the decision was made in line with health and safety advice, which led to the suspension of mail operations.
He told the Chamber: ‘Those who could work from home were asked to do so, while staff with roles that did not make this possible were given the choice to either take annual leave, unpaid leave, or to make up their time on their return in line with business needs.’
Mr Peters, who has been outspoken on the fact that environmental issues should take a lower priority, dismissed suggestions of unfair treatment, stating: ‘Thankfully, extreme weather is not common, despite the claims of climate alarmists.
‘Isle of Man Post Office has an obligation to deliver mail items in line with agreed contracts and service level agreements.
‘A flexible workforce is essential in order to recover when there's a disruption.’
When pressed for figures on any cost savings from the closure, Mr Peters said: ‘I'm not aware that there was any saving at the Post Office.
‘I may be wrong, and I'll ask a question, and if there was a saving, I'll make sure that that's circulated to the honourable member.’
He also confirmed that no formal staff complaints had been reported regarding the incident.
Storm Éowyn was one of the most severe weather events to hit the Isle of Man in recent years, causing significant damage and disruption across the island.
Months after the storm the highways services in the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) confirmed that fresh reports of damage are ‘still coming in’ and that some of its planned works had been put on hold as a result.
Although the red alert expired, and the major incident was declared over by the evening of Friday, January 24, plantations still remain shut as we head into May and part of Peel power station remains damaged.
