Govt shows progress of £70m ferry terminal

The new ferry terminal in Liverpool continues to progress.

A progress shot taken at the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal site in Liverpool last week shows the steelwork being erected for the security and check-in buildings.

Pictures taken a little earlier show glazing being installed to the external facade of the main terminal building, where the floor slabs are in the process of being poured.

The design of the building revolves around a circular flow of passengers.

Those wishing to board the ferry by foot will enter the terminal through the entrance and exit at the east of the building, go up to first floor by escalator or lift and then proceed along the first floor to the boarding walkway at the southern end.

Vehicle passengers will check-in separately and wait in their vehicles.

Arriving passengers will disembark via the walkway, go down an escalator or lift and proceed along the ground floor to the exit.

With the terminal originally having been predicted to cost in the region of £38 million, it has since been taken back to Tynwald to approve further funding of £32,621,921 in December to enable the completion of the site.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said at the time that the overspend on the project was nothing short of a disaster, and that stinging criticism of the department’s handling of it by members was justified.

However, he then warned that to walk away having already spent £40 million would be a mistake.