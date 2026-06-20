Peel Commissioners has confirmed that a grievance raised by a member of staff has been upheld following an external investigation.
The local authority said an independent HR consultant had been appointed to investigate and found the evidence provided was ‘sufficient’.
A grievance is a formal complaint raised by an employee about concerns or problems in the workplace.
Details of the grievance, including who made it and what it related to, have not been disclosed.
However, Peel Commissioners said recommendations on ‘procedural and organisational matters’ had been issued to all board members, with ‘additional recommendations’ made in relation to an individual commissioner.